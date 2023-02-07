Now streaming over 120 free channels in the country, Pluto TV has officially announced that international producer, distributor and channel operator Blue Ant Media has gone live with four owned channels on the free ad supported streaming television (FAST) service in Canada.
Pluto TV launched in Canada on December 1, 2022. With more than 100 channels and more than 20,000 hours of FREE content, it was said to be the strongest launch content offering of any international market, fuelled by Paramount, Corus and third-party content.
The new channels include HauntTV, Crimetime, HistoryTime and Homeful, giving viewers in Canada free access to Blue Ant Media’s library of paranormal, true crime, home improvement, and historical events programming.
Homeful will offer Pluto TV viewers in Canada access to real estate, design and home improvement programming, including the library of original series from home renovation pioneer and TV superstar Mike Holmes. HauntTV is a dedicated paranormal channel, will launch on Pluto TV with Hotel Paranormal, Paranormal Survivor and Ghostly Encounters. 24/7 true crime channel Crimetime will feature series such as The Killer Within, How I Caught The Killer and An Unexpected Killer. HistoryTime will show series and documentaries that give context to historical people and events, with titles such as Hitler’s Gold, Fidel Castro: An Unauthorised Bio and Who Killed Gandhi.
“This deal builds on Blue Ant’s partnership with Pluto TV as we continue to expand our footprint and bring our popular roster of genre-based, free streaming channels to fans nationwide," said Jamie Schouela, president, global channels and media, Blue Ant Media. “We’ve had great success launching Blue Ant’s channels on Pluto TV in multiple global markets, and we’re excited for Canadians to meet us on this platform.”
“Blue Ant Media is a leader in producing captivating stories for audiences everywhere and we’re so pleased to partner with them to bring hundreds of hours of new content and channels to Pluto TV in Canada,” added Katrina Kowalski, vice president of content, Pluto TV and Paramount+ in Canada.
