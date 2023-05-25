Samsung Ads Europe and digital media measurement software platform DoubleVerify (DV) have revealed what they say are exceptional results from the latter’s new connected TV (CTV) viewability measurement solution on the Samsung TV Plus free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform.
Specifically, Samsung’s and video-on-demand service achieved a 92% viewability rate; 48% higher than DoubleVerify's CTV viewability average.
Launched in February 2023, DV's CTV viewability measurement solution is designed to offer publishers and advertisers exclusive access to direct viewability measurement on CTV at scale. It allows them to determine if an ad had the opportunity to be seen by a viewer, thus enabling advertisers to make better informed campaign optimisations and increase budget efficiencies.
DV added that viewability is not always a guarantee within CTV environments; in fact, it found that more than one in three impressions serve into environments that may fire ads when the TV is turned off, creating concern for advertisers around the potential for wasted ad spend. Current IAB viewability standards for video ads stipulate that its pixels must be at least 50% in view for at least 2 seconds, however, DV measures if ad pixels were 100% on screen. DV’s viewability measurement shows what percentage of ads were viewable overall, demonstrating the likelihood of an ad being seen.
Samsung Ads Europe was one of the first CTV providers to support DV's CTV viewability measurement solution when it launched and is also the first to announce results publicly in partnership with DV. This reflects Samsung Ads’ commitment to adopting the best-in-class measurement solutions available on the market. In Europe, Samsung Ads offers native Smart TV advertising on first screen navigation menu, app store, Universal Guide and Samsung TV Plus.
“Viewability is a critical metric for advertisers, who want to ensure their CTV ads have the opportunity to make an impact on consumers,: said Alex Hole, vice president and general manager, Samsung Electronics Europe, commenting on the study. “Addressing viewability concerns will be a growth driver for the CTV market as a whole, and at Samsung we are excited to help lead the industry towards increased transparency. DoubleVerify is a real market leader in taking on media quality challenges – providing data insights into which inventory offers advertisers the highest quality media. We are pleased to partner with them to help validate that our advertisers are not only given a great environment for their content, but are able to accurately track their success.”
DoubleVerify chief product officer Jack Smith added: “DoubleVerify was the first to market with a scalable CTV viewability solution, enabling clients to better understand if digital ads had the opportunity to be seen. Samsung shares DV’s commitment to upholding high media quality standards as evident by their exceptional viewability results. DV will continue to collaborate with streaming platforms and device manufacturers across the industry to eliminate signal issues that lead to TV off and other quality challenges.”
