In what it says is a preparation for a new era of digital services and mobile apps, mobile trade association the GSMA has announced an initiative to provide universal access to operator networks for developers to boost quality of experience.
Launched with the support of 21 mobile network operators, the GSMA Open Gateway comprises a framework of universal network application programmable interfaces (APIs), providing federated access to global network capabilities with the intended result of simplifying service delivery and enabling faster time to market. The GSMA sees the move as representing a paradigm shift in the way the telecoms industry designs and delivers services in an API economy world.
“GSMA Open Gateway will enable single points of access to ultra-broadband networks and provide a catalyst for immersive technologies and Web3 – giving them the ability to fulfill their potential and reach critical mass,” explained José María Álvarez-Pallete López, GSMA Board Chairman and chairman & CEO of Telefónica.
“Telcos have come a long way in developing a global platform to connect everyone and everything. And now, by federating open network APIs and applying the roaming concept of interoperability, mobile operators and cloud services will be truly integrated to enable a new world of opportunity. Collaboration amongst telecom operators and cloud providers is crucial in this new digital ecosystem.”
The first demonstrations of GSMA Open Gateway have just been revealed at MWC Barcelona 2023. They include an immersive concert experience from Axiata, using APIs for device location, carrier billing and authentication; a live ‘jam session’ from the 5G Future Forum with musicians around the world, supported by the Edge Site Selection API; and an immersive gaming and high-definition video showcase, from Orange, Telefónica, Vodafone and Ericsson/Vonage based on the Quality on Demand (QoD) API. Application developers from Blacknut, Zoom and Vonage utilised the GSMA Open Gateway QoD API to add innovative features and enhance the mobile experience.
In addition, Singtel, AIS, Summit Tech and Bridge Alliance offered a live broadcast demonstration using 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) to provide a hyper-personalised view in 8K resolution. Participants were able to interact in real-time within live events across different country networks.
