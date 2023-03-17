As the battle to attract and maintain SVOD subs gets ever more cut-throat, and as part of its broader strategy to scale according to particular market dynamics, Paramount+ is to launch its first-ever mobile-only streaming subscription plan in Latin America.
Outlining the rationale for the plan, Paramount+ noted that with content consumption habits evolving everywhere quickly, mobile has proven to be growing in Latin America. According to its own studies, the streamer says that more than half of the online population in both Mexico and Brazil use smartphones to access streaming services for watching on-demand TV and films.
Launching on 18 April in Brazil and Mexico, the Basic Plan is designed to enable subscribers to stream the service’s mountain of entertainment on one mobile device or tablet at a time, uninterrupted and without ads.
“This new offering is part of our broader strategy to scale Paramount+. With multi-tier pricing options, Paramount+ will reach even more subscribers by fitting diverse customer choices and grow our global direct-to-consumer distribution,” said Marco Nobili, executive vice president and international general manager for Paramount+. “With mobile entertainment consumption increasing around the world, a mobile-only option will make our slate of programming more accessible to our audiences in mobile-first countries.”
Content will include exclusive originals, blockbuster films and TV series across every genre from parent Paramount’s brands and production studios, including CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and SHOWTIME. Paramount+ also offers originals, including the sci-fi hit Halo, Yellowstone, 1923, Tulsa King, Kamp KoraL: Spongebob’s Under Years, hit series Wolf Pack, and the iCARLY revival.
The new Latin American offer follows a deal struck in February 2023 with Paramount+ and mobile operator Three UK to give customers access to more than 8,000 hours of entertainment titles.
