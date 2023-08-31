Looking to show the benefits of the network’s high-uplink capacity for live event coverage and its potential for enhanced workflows, live production technology provider LiveU and broadcasting technology specialist Neutral Wireless are to demonstrate private 5G at the forthcoming IBC.
The Coronation of HM King Charles III saw the two companies teaming up with the BBC to use what was then the world's largest single-use private 5G standalone (SA) network for reliable, high-quality live broadcasts. The workflow was said to have offered improved production efficiency with the scalability and reliability needed to cover live events.
At the Coronation, LiveU, in partnership with Neutral Wireless, provided a reliable and scalable solution for the BBC, FBS (Foreign Broadcast Services), and other world media outlets, overcoming many of the challenges normally associated with network congestion at large-scale live events. A Neutral Wireless private 5G network was deployed on a temporary basis to deliver the necessary reliability and availability.
The private network enabled broadcasters to deliver live wireless contribution pieces from anywhere along The Mall to outside Buckingham Palace. The scalability of the network architecture also meant additional LiveU portable encoders could be added in different locations.
On Coronation Day, the 5G spectrum used was made available from Ofcom using a Shared Access Licence and separate from the public networks. Additionally, 20 international news broadcast outlets used the private 5G service for their Coronation coverage. This is considered very efficient use of radio spectrum to support so many devices from so many broadcasters.
“The Coronation deployment of Neutral Wireless’ pop-up 5G private network of seven connected cells combined with LiveU’s hugely reliable 5G bonded live streaming encoder provided broadcasters with uncontested connectivity that was dedicated exclusively for their workflows,” explained Neutral Wireless CEO Cameron Speirs.
“Gone was the challenge of ‘will there be enough network coverage on the day’ and back to simply focusing on delivering standout broadcast coverage of this historic event. Testimony to the success of this deployment was that the complexity of the private 5G network was transparent to the broadcast users: they simply popped a Neutral Wireless 5G SIM card into their LiveU units and got on with business as usual.”
“Unlike previous private wireless technologies, this set-up is plug-and-play and avoids all the complexities that organisations have previously experienced,” said LiveU CTO Dan Pisarski. “Our portable encoders could be used everywhere on the Coronation route, giving viewers a front-row viewing experience. A big shout out to the Neutral Wireless team for their technical expertise, and to our own support team, who made sure everything worked smoothly on the day."
