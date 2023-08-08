In what is being described as an “exciting collaboration”, leading MENA region subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service Starzplay, one of the region's has inked a strategic partnership with Middle East, Turkey and Africa payments provider TPAY.
Putting the launch into perspective, Starzplay and TPAY noted that the Middle East media and entertainment industry has been one of the first business sectors to steer digital disruption, and its transformation is far from over. They calculate that the market will grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023-2028 with the market predicted to grow from being worth US$39.05 billion in 2023 to US$61.2 billion by 2028.
Starzplay will continue to strengthen the industry with a focus on expanding its presence in the region by diversifying its offerings to include premium sports coverage such as football, basketball and boxing.
With this partnership, SVOD users will be able to make their subscription payments using their mobile phone numbers, to access Starzplay’s premium sports and entertainment content. With an initial focus on expanding its presence in the MENA region, TPAY will enable Starzplay to accept subscription payments from 9 million viewers via Direct Carrier Billing (DCB).
Launch operating partners comprise Orange Tunisia, followed by Sudatel Sudan and Chinguitel Mauritania, with plans to expand across more countries in the region.
“Partnering with Starzplay strengthens our position as the region's preferred payment processing partner of choice for merchants, especially those in the streaming vertical and beyond," commented TPAY Group CEO Işık Uma. “We are proud to have built a platform that can eliminate all the complexity of cross-border settlement. We also provide faster payment cycles, compliance, and risk management, allowing our partners to remain focused on growing their business in the region.”
Raghida Abou-Fadel, senior VP of sales & business development at Starzplay, added: "We are excited to announce our partnership with TPAY which will enable us to instantly deliver our premium content to all entertainment and sports fans across the MENA region. By teaming up with TPAY, we can ensure a seamless and secure payment experience for our customers while continuing to expand our footprint in the region."
