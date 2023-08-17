Assuring that the product will result in increased flexibility of 4K/UHD transmission, real-time video and networking solutions provider Dejero has announced that it is to introduce its latest EnGo mobile video transmitter at IBC 2023.
The new EnGo 3s carries the same features as its predecessor including native 5G modems and a built-in GateWay Mode for wireless internet broadband connectivity. It also offers 12G-SDI and HDMI connectors. 12G-SDI can deliver eight times the bandwidth of HD-SDI giving users the ability to handle high frame rate and live 4K/Ultra HD signals, over a single cable.
Gateway Mode provides wireless broadband internet connectivity in the field to enable mobile teams to reliably, securely and quickly transfer large files, access MAM and newsroom systems, and publish content to social media. GateWay Mode also provides general internet access to resources for field research, access to cloud-based services and also serves as a high-bandwidth access point for devices.
The EnGo 3s also streamlines communication and workflow between the field and station or post production facility. This is essential for mobile news teams that work to tight deadlines, as well as film crews working from remote sets; instead of losing time searching for an internet hotspot or depending on mobile hotspot devices with just a single connection, they can count on an ultra-reliable, multi-network fast connection of up to 500 Mbps.
Designed with RF and 4×4 MIMO antenna architecture, the EnGo 3 range offers 5G connections and ensures optimal antenna isolation. The built-in modems support a range of cellular bands to enhance 5G performance, supporting additional bands used by carriers in the US, Canada, Australia, China, Korea, and Latin America that Dejero says other 5G mobile transmitters cannot connect to.
Dejero’s Smart Blending Technology powers the EnGo 3 mobile transmitter range by simultaneously blending together multiple wired (broadband/fibre) and wireless (3G/4G/5G, Wi-Fi, satellite) connectivity from multiple providers to provide a network of networks.
“Transmitting a video format using one cable instead of four means there are fewer points of failure in the signal chain, It is particularly useful when space is at a premium, for example a mobile production vehicle/OB truck, or temporary studio. Fewer cables amount to less weight and potentially smaller routers and other components, which translate to a more ergonomic workspace and equipment flexibility,” said Matt Scully, director of product management at Dejero.
“Being able to transmit 4K/UHD from the field in the most efficient way possible is absolutely essential for today’s media production crews,” Scully continued. “With the 12G-SDI connector option on the new EnGo 3s, we’re simplifying cabling and offering more choice when it comes to IP-connectivity.
