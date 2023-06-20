Leading comms technology provider Ericsson has unveiled new network software that will enable new 5G use cases and enhance existing ones for an array of devices by lowering complexity and extending battery life.
Known as Ericsson Reduced Capability (RedCap), the new solution is designed to support leaner procedures for optimising device energy consumption and enable wearables that are currently only available with LTE devices.
RedCap brings a mix of capabilities in throughput, battery life, complexity, and device density needed to cost-effectively power diverse use cases that do not always need the high-performance capability of current 5G technology.
With the new 5G radio access network (RAN) software solution, Ericsson says communications service providers can offer more connectivity options for diverse consumer use cases. RedCap will support devices with reduced complexity such as low-end augmented reality (AR) wearables and video equipment. The new solution is said to be more energy-efficient than existing LTE low categories. It will be commercially ready in November 2023 as a software addition to 5G standalone (5G SA) networks powered by Ericsson, with no need for any new hardware.
Commenting on the launch, David Hammarwall, head of product area networks, Ericsson, said: “Ericsson Reduced Capability will open up a new world of possibilities for new types of devices that do not require the full range of 5G’s capabilities. The RedCap software will enhance 5G connectivity for everything [including] consumer wearables…in a way that is both cost- and energy-efficient, unlocking a whole range of new use cases.”
Ericsson added that it is collaborating with leading chipset vendors to bring multiple types of 5G devices to the market. HC Hwang, general manager of wireless communication systems & partnerships at MediaTek, said: “MediaTek's upcoming solutions supporting 5G RedCap will certainly benefit from Ericsson’s infrastructure readiness, ensuring that operators, consumers and businesses can immediately benefit from the next generation of innovative 5G products and services.”
