Hot on the heels of announcing it was the first UK telco to test such infrastructures for public use, UK mobile operator Vodafone it now says that it has become the first company in the UK to offer customers a 5G Standalone service to be known as 5G Ultra.
The new service will add 5G standalone connectivity to the existing 5G network Vodafone customers already have with the aim on giving a more reliable experience as well as greater 5G coverage, improved phone battery life and faster 5G speeds. Specifically, Vodafone says the new infrastructure will support up to 25% longer battery life and offer up to three hours of improved battery performance and offer around 10 times faster than 4G.
Vodafone customers in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Cardiff will be first to be able to access 5G Ultra initially on Samsung S21 and S22 devices with more to follow in July as more devices become 5G Ultra compatible.
The Wimbledon Championships will be one of the first major events at which customers can benefit from 5G Ultra. Masts in the area surrounding the iconic tennis grounds have been upgraded to deliver the new service, including ones which provide coverage to the courts and the surrounding outdoor fan zones.
“We’re excited about what the future holds for our customers, said Nick Gliddon, business director, Vodafone UK. “5G Standalone is a truly transformation technology that can have an impact on industry and businesses.”
