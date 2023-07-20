Despite the received wisdom that the satellite TV is in inexorable secular decline, operator SES has revealed that sports and news events in the last 12 months have been driving uptake on its ASTRA 1 Sports dedicated sports and events satellite distribution platform.
Covering Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, the ASTRA 1 Sports satellite distribution platform was used for more than 1,500 events delivered to hundreds of feed takers. over the course of teh last year, SES distributed thousands of hours of sports, major events and significant breaking news content on ASTRA 1 Sports, including FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, the World Judo Championships, the World Padel Tour, FIA World Rallycross events and “Operation Lion” in the UK.
One key customer cited by SES was Telefónica Broadcast Services. “As the viewership and interest in sports and events continues to grow globally, we are delighted to have a partner like SES, capable to deliver our most important events like the World Padel Tour, Valencia Marathon and beyond, with their satellite distribution platform said the company’s head of booking department Laura Arnaiz.
“This way, we know that our premium content not only reliably reaches our fans across EMEA in the highest quality possible, but we are also able to grow and attract new audiences.”
“Live sports and events continue to be the most valuable assets for broadcasters and the leagues and rights holders they partner with in terms of building and engaging global audiences,” added Michele Gosetti, head of sales, sports & events at SES.
“The momentum with our satellite distribution platform in its first year underscores the increasing demand for reliable content delivery in the industry, and we anticipate for it to grow even more. With the combination of our satellite, fibre and IP infrastructure, we are able to bring a hybrid differentiated offering in the market as the premier distribution partner and ensure our sports and events customers are able to do what they do best – bring exciting sports to fans across the globe.”
