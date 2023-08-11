Bidding to offer global content distribution and post-production capabilities for sporting and news events in a key territory, satellite operator SES has announced a partnership with infrastructure, post-production and delivery firm Quanta covering Latin America.
The collaboration will see the two firms capabilities for the audio-visual market, that will see the companies interconnect their content delivery networks for sports and events customers operating in the continent.
As part of the agreement, Quanta’s newly-inaugurated teleport in São Paolo has been interconnected with SES’s hybrid distribution network and media centres to allow for simplified content delivery services to global and Latin American takers via satellite, IP and fibre networks. Sports and events customers will also be able to use post-production capabilities at Quanta’s facilities, including commentary recording, graphics and advertisement.
“We are excited to partner with one of the global distribution leaders in live sports and events,” said Quanta business development and production manager Laudson Diniz. “This agreement gives us the ability to leverage SES’s robust hybrid network to distribute live sports matches and tournaments for our customers globally and in Latin America, marking the next step in complementing our service infrastructure offering.”
“Quanta is a leader in video service infrastructure in Latin America with their extensive sound stages and facilities,” added SES head of sales, sports & events Michele Gosetti. “We are delighted to partner with them to jointly expand the offering for our customers and deliver their key sports and events content with an end-to-end integrated solution.”
