The 29th version of the annual Satellite Monitor market research programme from SES has found that the satellite operator now delivers more than 8,000 channels to a total of 369 million TV homes worldwide, an increase of three million over the previous year.
The survey that tracks satellite TV’s reach across a wide range of global regions and industry metrics and SES claims that the new report confirms its position as a leading content connectivity provider in the media industry.
The overall growth was driven primarily by increases in Europe, up by 6.3 million homes, and Africa (+3 million), with stabilisation in Latin America and Asia-Pacific. However, the continued trend of cord-cutting and the continued expansion of fibre connectivity in the US has seen North American reach decline further, falling by 5.4 million over the last year.
In all, SES now addresses 49.5 million homes in Africa, 33.1 million in the Asia-Pacific region, 44 million in Latin America, 13.4 million in the Middle East, 53.2 million in North America and 175.8 in Europe.
Other notable highlights revealed in the report included the finding that while video-on-demand continues to attract viewers, free to air TV proves to be growing globally as fibre connectivity expands globally, IPTV continues to grow as a TV reception method, taking share from traditional cable TV. In Africa, satellite continues to drive an increase in the number of direct-to-home (DTH) TV homes. SES pointed out that in Ethiopia it has gained 90% penetration of TV homes through its partner Ethiosat.
Commenting on the report, Norbert Hölzle, global head of media at SES said: “For years, we have been collecting data and insight from the annual Satellite Monitor market research on our TV neighbourhoods and the shifting market dynamics around video delivery and consumption trends. We do this because we believe we can add value to our customers with this data and empower them to make informed business decisions on the best way to deliver content to a large audience in the most cost-effective way.”
