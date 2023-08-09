Avoiding interference generated by the activation of 5G in the 3.5 GHz band in the country, Brazilian public and private sectors service provider and integrator AVS has signed multiple contracts with Eutelsat Communications for capacity on its 65 West A satellite.
The planned C-band of Eutelsat 65 West A is a single frequency band with a frequency range between 4 .5GHz to 4.8GHz, operating at 800MHz above the 5G operating frequencies in Brazil. AVS will deploy public channels such as TV Alepr, TV Alesc, TV Alepe and TV ALBA on the Eutelsat 65 West A satellite.
Eutelsat says that the contract allows for cost-effective geographic expansion for broadcasters, as filters do not need to be installed to avoid 5G interference.
"We are delighted to support this partnership with AVS through Eutelsat 65 West,” said José Ignacio González-Núñez, Eutelsat senior regional VP, media sales Americas. “Our 'Planned C Band' solution offers a transparent and cost-effective proposition for broadcasters forced to migrate their signals out of the lower end of the C-Band spectrum, while offering them unparalleled coverage of the Brazilian territory. We will continue this support aimed at increasing AVS's business.”
AVS engineering manager João Paulo Erthal added: "Today there is great interest in expanding the audience of public TVs, aiming to bring the content produced to the entire population and for that, we need to guarantee a very high quality of service for our customers. Pleased to have Eutelsat as one of our main partners to achieve this goal.”
Eutelsat says that the contract allows for cost-effective geographic expansion for broadcasters, as filters do not need to be installed to avoid 5G interference.
"We are delighted to support this partnership with AVS through Eutelsat 65 West,” said José Ignacio González-Núñez, Eutelsat senior regional VP, media sales Americas. “Our 'Planned C Band' solution offers a transparent and cost-effective proposition for broadcasters forced to migrate their signals out of the lower end of the C-Band spectrum, while offering them unparalleled coverage of the Brazilian territory. We will continue this support aimed at increasing AVS's business.”
AVS engineering manager João Paulo Erthal added: "Today there is great interest in expanding the audience of public TVs, aiming to bring the content produced to the entire population and for that, we need to guarantee a very high quality of service for our customers. Pleased to have Eutelsat as one of our main partners to achieve this goal.”