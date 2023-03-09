Cloud and IP-based live video production technology provider TVU Networks has revealed how it assisted leading Brazilian producer Globo in live transmission tests on a standalone (SA) 5G network for the recent presidential inauguration in Brasília and the São Paulo Carnival.
TVU Networks believes that revolution of 5G technology has significantly impacted the way live video transmissions are conducted. It added that with the ability to transfer data at incredibly fast speeds and with reduced latency, it is possible to transmit higher resolution video while the network can handle large amounts of data, making it viable to transmit virtual and augmented reality videos, further improving the quality of the transmitted content.
In a SA 5G system, all network functions are managed and controlled by 5G components, including network control, resource management and user authentication. This allows greater flexibility and scalability in the implementation of 5G services, as well as improvements in latency, data transfer rate and network capacity.
During both events, Globo used TVU One mobile transmitters with 5G SA technology. “The intention of the tests was to use a SA 5G network architecture , as both events could have overload on the 4G network, which would also impact the live content transmission," explained Uira Moreno of Globo’s strategy and technology team. “We configured the TVU One 5G backpacks with priority to the SA network, obtaining more stability and flexibility during coverage. Among many advantages, 5G technology is already a reality for us and brings even more quality and speed to live transmission.”
“With 5G technology, we have faster data transfer speeds and reduced latency, which is expanding the use of remote production in events, providing more reliability for more complex events," added Eduardo Mune, sales director for TVU Networks in Brazil. “We see the use of TVU One and TVU's 5G routers in many different production workflows. This is the result of the combination of 5G technology with our expertise in transmission, which brings more flexibility and ease of use to our customers.”
