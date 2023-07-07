Looking to bring users access to box office movies immediately after their theatrical run without the need for a subscription, leading MENA region subscription video-on-demand service Starzplay has launched the Starzplay Store.
Available on all devices equipped with the Starzplay application, Starzplay Store is said to focus on ease of use by offering tailored enhancements for smart TV browsing and purchasing. These enhancements include “frictionless” QR code mobile payments, allowing users to conclude their transaction on their mobile device via a scan. The payment integrations also extend to mobile devices via in-app purchases ensuring user-friendly experiences on any device.
With the new service, users now have access to Hollywood blockbusters such as John Wick 4 and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, currently showing for the first time, and also cinema box office hits like Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.
“We are thrilled to introduce the Starzplay Store, our new transactional video on demand service,” remarked Rida Mourtada, head of product at Starzplay.
“This expansion further empowers our users by giving them greater control and flexibility in their content consumption and choices. Whether you want to rent or purchase, Starzplay Store ensures you can enjoy premium movies on your own terms. We’re continuously refreshing the store to add the newest releases as soon as they become available & redefining how audiences experience movies.”
With the new service, users now have access to Hollywood blockbusters such as John Wick 4 and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, currently showing for the first time, and also cinema box office hits like Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.
“We are thrilled to introduce the Starzplay Store, our new transactional video on demand service,” remarked Rida Mourtada, head of product at Starzplay.
“This expansion further empowers our users by giving them greater control and flexibility in their content consumption and choices. Whether you want to rent or purchase, Starzplay Store ensures you can enjoy premium movies on your own terms. We’re continuously refreshing the store to add the newest releases as soon as they become available & redefining how audiences experience movies.”