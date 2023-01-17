Making a move that the growing streaming platform for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) says will mean mobile users in its region can enjoy richer sports and entertainment content, TOD has struck a strategic partnership with regional payments firm TPAY.
TOD, beIN Media Group’s new streaming platform, brings premium sports and entertainment content to viewers across the MENA region. The platform offers access to more than 40,000 hours of premium Arabic, Turkish, International, Blockbuster, and Children’s Entertainment content including titles from HBO, Miramax, Digiturk, and Sony Pictures Entertainment. TOD also claims to be the region’s leading sports streaming platform for MENA, with exclusive rights to live-stream matches from various sporting events, including the UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, Turkish Super Lig, Europa League, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, NBA, MMA, Davis Cup, and Big Bash League.
TPAY - whose clients include Google, Huawei, MBC, Tencent, Anghami, Marvel amd also beIN - will now enable TOD to accept subscription payments from consumers via DCB (Direct Carrier Billing), bringing its content within reach of consumers who don’t have access to traditional payment methods, such as credit and debit cards. In the initial partnership phase, up to 105 million consumers in Egypt will be covered and the agreement will expand to more countries across MENA.
“TPAY offers unrivalled coverage across META, has relevant local payment methods, and a track record of enabling merchants such as TOD to accept payments quickly and simply,” commented John-Paul McKerlie, vice president of sales and marketing at TOD. “This allows us to instantly deliver our premium content to millions across the region.”
“This partnership validates our status as the payment processing partner of choice for premium merchants especially in the streaming vertical,” added TPAY COO Raj Soni. “We are happy to have built payment rails that can remove all the complexity like cross border settlement, faster payment cycles, compliance, and risk management while our merchants remain focused on their core business and expansion.”
