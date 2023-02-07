In what the streamer says is a continued indication of the importance of mobile in its content proposition as well as the latest step in its strategy to grow its direct-to-consumer distribution in the UK, Paramount+, has joined forces with Three UK to give customers access to more than 8,000 hours of entertainment titles.
The new deal also sees Three UK becomes the streaming service’s first major mobile partner in the UK, and Paramount+ will now be available to new customers of Three UK who take out a qualifying monthly plan. Paramount+ is the exclusive subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) partner for Three UK, offering customers complementary access to the service for varying durations, depending on their tariff. At the end of their introductory offer, customers can roll onto mobile billing to pay for the service at the current market rate.
Channels available on Paramount+ include Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, SHOWTIME and the Smithsonian Channel and original programming on offer encompasses sci-fi hit Halo, Yellowstone, 1923, The Mayor Of Kingstown, The Flatshare, Kamp Koral: SPONGEBOB’S UNDER YEARS And Icarly. The streaming service is also home to a wide selection of new blockbuster films, including Top Gun: Maverick.
“Mobile distribution is a crucial part of our strategy to reach the widest possible audience with our premium content proposition”, said Akhila Khanna, vice president, partnerships & business development, UK, at Paramount commenting on the deal. “This significant partnership with Three UK allows us to complement their broad penetration and market-leading capabilities with the high value add on streaming content from Paramount+.”
“Our partnership with Paramount+ will make some of the best and biggest TV shows and films on the planet directly available to our customers”, added Andy Foy, director of new products and propositions, at Three UK. “We are excited to be embarking on this journey with Paramount+ on the UK’s Fastest 5G Network.”
