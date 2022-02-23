Aiming to offer a clear example of the power of next-generation mobile networks in broadcast at the forthcoming Mobile World Congress 2022, Rohde & Schwarz and Qualcomm Technologies are promising to show a new 5G breakthrough that they say will redefine content delivery.
In a live demonstration delivering content to smartphone devices, and showcasing broadcast/multicast capabilities over 5G, content provided by Cellnex Telecom will be re-transmitted using a 5G Broadcast signal over-the-air in Barcelona, giving show attendees a first-hand look at an advanced live mobile experience.
To bring this live demonstration together, Rohde & Schwarz will provide its end-to-end 3GPP compliant solution, comprising a 5G Broadcast enabled R&S TLU9 transmitter, supported by a Spinner filter, and the broadcast service and control centre (BSCC2.0) acting as a core network.
During the demonstration a live signal will be transmitted over-the-airwaves inside the exhibition centre in Barcelona, from the Rohde & Schwarz booth, using sectorised antenna systems supplied by Cellnex, to a smartphone form-factor test device from Qualcomm Technologies. The 5G Broadcast solution is built on the 3GPP Rel-16 feature-set, operating in a receive-only mode (ROM), free-to-air (FTA) and without the need for a SIM card. The 5G Broadcast dedicated mode will be demonstrated with a standalone broadcast high power high tower (HPHT) infrastructure while operating within the UHF band.
Content in the 5G broadcast transmission will include the Spanish public broadcaster Radio Televisión Española news channel, Canal 24h, the main RTVE channel La1 and the Radio Nacional de España regional radio channel, “Radio 4.” The content is encoded using encoders provided by the Spanish manufacturer Cires21.
“5G Broadcast opens up an exciting new world for the mobile communication ecosystem, bringing with it unrivalled user experience, new revenue opportunities and innovative service models,” commented Manfred Reitmeier, vice president broadcasting and amplifier systems at Rohde & Schwarz. “We are proud to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies and Cellnex to bring a live experience that gives MWC2022 attendees a taste of what is now possible – and we are only just scratching the surface of the potential with 5G.”
“This is a unique showcase of the delivery of digital TV content over 3GPP standardised technology,” added Lorenzo Casaccia, vice president of technical standards and intellectual property, Qualcomm Technologies. “We are proud to have collaborated with Cellnex and Rohde & Schwarz teams to bring this demo to life. Our new 5G R&D technology demonstration at Mobile World Congress proves this isn’t just possible, it’s here today on the show floor for all to experience and, perhaps most importantly, without the need for additional chipsets.”
