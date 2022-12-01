The November 2022 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report has revealed despite the many challenges currently facing the IT and comms industry in 2022, the 5G market has continued to accelerate with global 5G subscriptions on track to top one billion by the end of the year.
Moreover, If the current rate of growth is maintained as stated in the November 2022 Ericsson Mobility Report, Ericsson believes that 5G will reach the billion subs benchmark two years faster than 4G did, and will growth to reach five billion subscription by the end of 2028. For 5G overall, the study itself, about 110 million subscriptions were added globally between July-September 2022, bringing the total to about 870 million.
The report showed that globally, almost 230 communications service providers (CSPs) have launched 5G services to date, with more than 700 5G smartphone models announced or launched commercially.
If growth is as expected in the report, by 2028 5G would account for 55% of all subscriptions with population coverage projected to reach 85% with 5G networks expected to carry around 70% of mobile traffic and account for all contemporary traffic growth. Regionally, North America and North East Asia were found to continue to see strong 5G growth, with 5G subscription penetration in the regions expected to reach about 35% by end of 2022.
Key drivers revealed by the report for the growth cited include the availability of devices from multiple vendors, with prices falling faster than for 4G, and China’s large early 5G deployments.
Commenting on the study, Fredrik Jejdling, Ericsson executive vice president and head of networks said: “Communications service providers continue to deploy 5G and the momentum for Fixed Wireless Access is accelerating. Moreover, global mobile network data traffic is practically doubling every two years.”
The report showed that globally, almost 230 communications service providers (CSPs) have launched 5G services to date, with more than 700 5G smartphone models announced or launched commercially.
If growth is as expected in the report, by 2028 5G would account for 55% of all subscriptions with population coverage projected to reach 85% with 5G networks expected to carry around 70% of mobile traffic and account for all contemporary traffic growth. Regionally, North America and North East Asia were found to continue to see strong 5G growth, with 5G subscription penetration in the regions expected to reach about 35% by end of 2022.
Key drivers revealed by the report for the growth cited include the availability of devices from multiple vendors, with prices falling faster than for 4G, and China’s large early 5G deployments.
Commenting on the study, Fredrik Jejdling, Ericsson executive vice president and head of networks said: “Communications service providers continue to deploy 5G and the momentum for Fixed Wireless Access is accelerating. Moreover, global mobile network data traffic is practically doubling every two years.”