Long regarded as an alternative to high-speed fixed broadband in places where cable and fibre networks are difficult and expensive to deploy, 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) is now projected for a global boom says a study from Juniper Research.
FWA includes services that provide high-speed Internet connectivity through cellular enabled customer premises equipment (CPE) for uses including broadband and IoT networks.
The analyst calculates that driven by 5G’s advanced network capabilities - , such as ultra-low delay and increased data processing to provide connectivity services that were previously unachievable with 4G technology – the 5G FWA market will generate $2.5 billion globally in operator revenue by 2023, growing 480% in 12 months. In addition, total operator-billed revenue generated from 5G FWA services will rise from $515 million in 2022 to $2.5 billion a year later and to $24 billion globally by 2027.
It identified the consumer market as the sector generating the highest revenue for operators; representing 96% of global 5G FWA revenue. However, it warns that operators must provide a compelling user proposition for FWA solutions through the bundling of services such as video streaming to enrich user experience and gain competitive advantage against incumbent high speed connectivity technologies, such as fibre to the property (FTTP).
“The benefits of FWA are now comparable with services using fibre-based networks,” said Juniper research author Elisha Sudlow-Poole. “Operators have an immediate opportunity to generate revenue from broadband subscriptions directly to end users by providing last-mile solutions underpinned by their existing 5G infrastructure.”
