With the eyes of the communications world on Spain, the local division of global telco Orange has launched the country’s first commercial 5G Standalone (SA) network which is said to offer unparalleled user experiences.
The deployment of the new Orange 5G SA network, created in collaboration with leading comms tech provider Ericsson, will also support the company's sustainability objectives, estimated to increase the energy efficiency required to transmit data up to 20 times by 2030.
Powered by Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core, the network will go live in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Sevilla, marking said the tech firm a significant milestone in Orange's commitment to 5G technology, with more cities to be added over the course of the year. The connectivity in Madrid and Barcelona is also delivered through Ericsson RAN solutions.
Orange Spain anticipates its customers will see notable benefits from the technology’s introduction like better indoor 5G coverage.
The commercial launch of the network is seen as a significant step for Orange, which has been driving a significant number of 5G SA pilot experiences to explore the technology's possibilities in various sectors including immersive experiences.
“We are proud of our collaboration with Orange Spain to deliver cutting-edge 5G Standalone technology to mobile users in Spain for the first time,” commented Luisa Muñoz, head of cloud software and services at Ericsson Iberia. “The improved capabilities of the network will transform the user experience and are a major milestone in the evolution of Orange Spain’s network offering. “
