Proclaiming that it will be offering “exciting” opportunities to connect with brand ambassadors during the world's greatest football event, CE manufacturer TCL has launched in time for the World Cup a new range of sets designed to offer new immersive viewing experiences.
The range is headed by a line-up of Mini LED QLED TVs and TCL will also roll out a host of exciting online and offline activities throughout the world’s largest festival of football.
TCL has offered sets based on Mini LED technology since 2018, and its 2022 TCL TV series offers a choice of TVs from core to flagship models to maximise viewing. With 16-bit ultra-precise light control, TCL Mini LED technology ensures richer colours and more realistic details in dark rooms or the brightest daylight. The company’s latest generation of Mini LED technology delivers what is claimed to be immersive next-level viewing with high contrast, improved brightness, an ultra-thin profile and many more local dimming zones.
TCL’s Mini LED backlight technology with up to 144Hz high refresh rate is desgned to ensure fast moving objects are clearer and sharper on screen. The result claims TCL exceptional picture quality that puts viewers in the middle of the action to make them feel like they are pitch-side for the global football party.
For what is said the ultimate home theatre experience, the XL Collection of large TV displays includes 85-inch displays and the 98-inch QLED TCL TV (TCL 98C735), featuring Quantum Dot colour technology. TCL’s latest C-Series TVs also offer outstanding picture quality and include the all-round EISA Premium 4K Mini LED TV C835, with Dolby Atmos for immersive sound.
