Smart TV set manufacturer and developer of Internet applications Sylvox has taken advantage of IFA to offering what it says is a complete range of TVs for different user needs, as well as display screens for retail outlets.
Making note of specific opportunities that may be presented thanks to the forthcoming Rugby World Cup, Sylvox says that its products offer users a comfortable, high-end viewing experience, so they can watch TV anywhere, anytime. IT says as well as outdoor locations, its televisions can fit “perfectly” into home caravan or yacht interiors, thanks to their sleek design.
The outdoor range of televisions offer up to 2000 nits of brightness, said to be significantly more than indoor screens. Rain or shine, the IP55 waterproof performance and what is said to be unique cooling technology mean users will not have to put them away if the weather is bad or the heat becomes too much. With the 4K Ultra HD screen and integrated applications, the TV experience is said to be optimised for sharing.
A fold-down kitchen TV is made for watching a recipe video or your favourite TV series while preparing meals and includes a cooking timer while Sylvox also has a range of waterproof bathroom TVs which when not in screen mode can be into a mirror. there is also a portable waterproof TV to put on a lilo in the pool, on a worktop watching the cooking.
The outdoor range of televisions offer up to 2000 nits of brightness, said to be significantly more than indoor screens. Rain or shine, the IP55 waterproof performance and what is said to be unique cooling technology mean users will not have to put them away if the weather is bad or the heat becomes too much. With the 4K Ultra HD screen and integrated applications, the TV experience is said to be optimised for sharing.
A fold-down kitchen TV is made for watching a recipe video or your favourite TV series while preparing meals and includes a cooking timer while Sylvox also has a range of waterproof bathroom TVs which when not in screen mode can be into a mirror. there is also a portable waterproof TV to put on a lilo in the pool, on a worktop watching the cooking.