In a new partnership designed to bring the international premium streaming service to the Tizen-powered devices, Lionsgate+ from Starz is now available on Samsung Smart TVs, smart monitors and projectors in the UK Ireland, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Colombia.
Samsung notes that to date, around 200 million people from 197 countries are using its smart TVs powered by Tizen, an open source, standards-based software platform powering multiple device categories, including smartphones, tablets, TVs, and netbooks.
The new deal will mean that customers in the UK, Ireland, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia can subscribe to a library of exclusive premium content that includes political thriller Gaslit, along with period dramas The Great and The Serpent Queen and the upcoming reunion of cult hit Party Down (pictured). Lionsgate+ is also home to TV series including Spanish language original series like Senorita 89 in Latin America along with the time travel saga Outlander in the UK, plus a collection of blockbuster fan-favourite movies added to the platform every month.
In-app purchases on the platform are available via Samsung Checkout on 2017-2022 Models at launch.
Global SVOD service Lionsgate+ is NOW available in more than 63 countries since its launch as Starzplay in May of 2018. The service offers non-ad supported, exclusive content anchored by first run original series from Starz airing on Lionsgate+ day-and-date with the US. These are teamed with first-run series and a library of blockbuster feature films. Lionsgate+ has partnered with highly renowned production companies in Chile, France, Germany, India, Mexico and Spain to create local original content offering global appeal.
“We are continuing to build onLionsgate+’s presence across Latin America, the UK and Ireland and offer consumers a range of touchpoints in market, so we are delighted to make our curated slate of world-class entertainment available via Samsung’s Tizen-powered devices,” commented Darren Nielson, EVP, International Networks for Starz. “Samsung’s global reach and premium devices make them an ideal partner for us as we grow in these regions.”
