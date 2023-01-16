After upping the ante considerably on its content offering over the previous twelve months, free ad-supported linear TV and video on-demand platform Samsung TV Plus has announced major extensions to its US slate for 2023.
At the head of the new offer is The Biggest Loser channel which joins a line-up of nearly 250 premium channels spanning news, sports and entertainment available for free across the US on Samsung Smart devices, via the Samsung TV Plus app on 2016-2022 Samsung TVs and the mobile app available on all galaxy devices. The channel focuses on contestants competing to lose weight and win a cash prize as they transform mentally and physically.
Additionally, Samsung TV Plus is adding a variety of films, series and what it says will be other “binge worthy” content. This includes AMC Networks’ The Walking Dead Season 7. While the popular series concluded last year, fans can still get their fix of this bingeable AMC series as part of the new channel catalogue.
From Emmy Award-winner Dick Wolf, series FBI launches on ION. The programme is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.
Comprising a curated selection of classic movies, series & specials from the Hallmark vault including the best fan-favourite Hallmark Hall of Fame films. New films rotating in monthly including Blind Spot, Decoration Day Foxfire, Grace and Glorie, The Love Letter and The Piano Lesson.
