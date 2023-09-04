As part of a partnership with TP Vision, owners of Philips Smart TVs in more than 25 territories across Europe and Latin America will now get access to curated free, ad-supported TV streaming (FAST) channels on the Pluto TV AVOD service.
TP Vision is responsible for the design, production, marketing and sales of Philips branded TVs, and the deal spans across Europe and Latin America, including the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.
The Pluto TV curated FAST channels span a range of content spanning different categories, including movies and television, comedy, reality, crime, classic TV, game shows, gaming & anime, music, kids and more, available directly from the Pluto TV app on Philips devices. The Pluto TV App is already available on all Philips 2023 model TVs featuring the TP Vision’s own improved Smart TV platform and will also be shortly available on earlier 2021/2022 models via an over-the-air automatic update.
“We are thrilled to partner with TP Vision to bring Pluto TV curated experience to millions of Smart TV viewers across so many territories, said Olivier Jollet, executive vice president and international general manager at Pluto TV commenting on the deal. “This deal is a great opportunity to bring Pluto TV to an increasingly large audience, and a testament of our commitment to building strong partnerships that make our service accessible to audiences worldwide.”
“We have made a significant investment in both developing the scope of our in-house Smart TV platform and on improving its functionality to be able to guarantee that Philips’ Smart TVs are among the easiest, fastest and most intuitive sets currently available,” added Kostas Vouzas, CEO Europe & Americas at TP VisionVision. “Part of that process is to ensure that our customers have the easiest access to the very best content - and for both subscribed and free services. Partnering with Pluto TV represents a clear advance to our offering and brings a huge increase in content to a very large potential audience. Pluto TV will play a central role in ensuring that our customers enjoy a truly enhanced viewing experience.”
