Delighting fans of the original zombie series that garnered massive global audiences, AMC Networks has greenlit a new series starring the popular Maggie and Negan characters from The Walking Dead Universe.
Isle of the Dead envisions the traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.
The Walking Dead and other series in The Walking Dead Universe continue to be top titles on the AMC+ streaming service, both in terms of usage and new subscriber acquisitions. Isle of the Dead is set to premiere on AMC+ and AMC in 2023, the first season will consist of six episodes.
Eli Jorné, who has been a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead for multiple seasons and has an overall deal with AMC Studios, will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which is overseen by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe. Actors Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will not only play Maggie and Negan but also serve as executive producers.
“This is a very big day for the expanding universe we are building around The Walking Dead,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “It not only adds another compelling series to this collection, it extends our storytelling around two unforgettable characters fans have grown to love, hate or hate and then love in Maggie and Negan, brilliantly inhabited by Lauren and Jeffrey. It also lets us explore a corner of this universe located on the island of Manhattan, with an iconic skyline that takes on a very different meaning when viewed through the lens of a zombie apocalypse.”
“Eli has created a chaotic, beautiful, grimy madhouse of the dead for Negan, Maggie, and fans of the show eager to discover an unseen and insane world of the TWD Universe,” added Gimple. “Lauren and Jeffrey have always been fantastic collaborators and now, we bring that collaboration to the next level with a series that will take these characters to their limits with the world -- and each other. All of us are thrilled to take you on an all new, all different TWD epic for the ages.”
