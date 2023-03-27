Dallas-based television network dedicated to environmental sustainability, EarthxTV, has announced a partnership with telco and entertainment company Totalplay to bring a line-up of its current programming to audiences in Mexico.
EarthxTV launches on Totalplay with 20 popular programmes with Spanish subtitles. The programming spotlights the initiatives of innovators and visionaries who are changing how we view our planet and its resources.
Programming includes El Futuro Del Planeta spotlights environmental thought leaders who explore the critical factors affecting Mexico and Latin America with respect to ecological issues and examines evolving solutions to reverse negative trends and American Forest Fires which examines the causes of current fires and solutions which could keep disaster from setting nature ablaze.
Defenders of the Wild with Ivan Carter explores the planet to find solutions to create a balanced wildlife ecosystem while House of What!? looks at sustainable homes and meets homeowners who share a love for strange, recycled, or up-cycled building materials.
Documentary Natural Disasters: Mega Regulators investigates the interconnection between major environmental events like tsunamis, volcanic eruptions and forest fires and Own the Sky follows David Mayman’s gravity defying quest to fulfillhis childhood dream to build and fly the world's first Jet Pack turns into an all-consuming addiction that nearly costs him his life and his family.
“We know that audiences are hungry for entertaining and informative programming that shines a light on the efforts of people from around the world working to preserve and protect our planet,” said Rajan Singh, head of global distribution for EarthxTV. “We’re pleased to team up with Totalplay to bring audiences in Mexico a range of entertaining and compelling programming that we hope will inspire them to join in the efforts.”
“Totalplay is committed to delivering programming we know our audiences want,” added Hugo Adrián Hernández Baltazar, director of Content TV on Totalplay. “We’re pleased to add EarthxTV to our programming line-up and offer our viewers access to EarthxTV’s eco-focused programming that brings to light issues that are important.”
