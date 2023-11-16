

The first show created by the new adventure reality division of Talpa Studios will air on SBS6 in the Netherlands on New Year’s Day. ‘Camping The Wilderness’ takes Dutch families for a camping holiday with a difference – in the Botswana wilderness. The first show created by the new adventure reality division of Talpa Studios will air on SBS6 in the Netherlands on New Year’s Day. ‘Camping The Wilderness’ takes Dutch families for a camping holiday with a difference – in the Botswana wilderness.



The brand new adventure reality show will also be made available on Prime Video. The families are used to camping holidays – but have never camped outside the Netherlands. For two weeks, they will stay in a typical Dutch-style campsite, only in rural southern Africa, surrounded by breathtaking landscapes and wild animals.



The four families must step out of their comfort zone and embark on the most adventurous excursions, from night-time safaris to sleeping under the stars in the wild. Meanwhile, they are challenged to photograph as many animals as possible, with each photo earning money and the rarer animals earning the most.



Over eight episodes, the families “not only share the joy of camping life but also the challenges and unique experience of living in the wilderness.”



Maarten Meijs, CEO at Talpa Studios, says: "This is the first project from our dedicated adventure reality team, so is incredibly exciting for us. With this new adventure reality show, we are broadening our range of formats, and at the same time emphasising our international production capabilities."





Photo: ‘Camping The Wilderness’: four families thrown into the wild.