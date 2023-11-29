

Banijay has unveiled its all-new branded content department, called Banijay Branded Entertainment (BBE). This will leverage the studio/production giant's global expertise to deliver against brand briefs, both at a local and global level.



Housed centrally within Banijay, Banijay Branded Entertainment will be overseen by recently appointed Head of Branded Entertainment Business Development, Carlotta Rossi Spencer. Banijay does already provide branded solutions – the new division is tasked with expanding the volume of opportunities in this space across Banijay’s 21-territory footprint.



“Tapping into worldwide ad, media, and event agencies, and liaising directly with brands, BBE will supplement traditional marketing offerings with powerful content that elevates their storymaking capabilities and aids them in bridging deeper connections with their consumers,” Banijay explains.



Rossi Spencer adds: “Crafted stories, passionately told. BBE embodies the Banijay spirit and reflects our ambitions to increase our activity in the branded content space. While we have some fantastic producers worldwide already dedicated to this area, we recognised the need to take a holistic approach to agencies and brands alike, and hope to inspire them to dream bigger and bolder, with content that creates powerful connections with their audiences.”



BBE provides centralised support for Banijay’s teams creating branded content around the world – of which there are currently 11, varying from dedicated labels to immersed teams in multi-faceted production companies. Recent successes include Electric Robin’s ‘Live Italian’ with Birra Moretti and Niall Horan’s ‘Homecoming: The Road To Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi’ with Guinness, both for Prime Video.



Other branded entertainment includes Banijay Italia’s ‘Lindt Maître Chocolatier’, which aired on TV8 in Italy, and the multi-territory ‘Hairstyle The Talent Show’ with Alfaparf from Shine Iberia, which has produced five local versions covering Spain, Italy, the U.S., Mexico and Brazil.



In addition to the in-house production houses, BBE will also partner closely with Balich Wonder Studio and Banijay Events on its brand-led activations to extend deal potential.



Photo: Carlotta Rossi Spencer, Head of Branded Entertainment Business Development at Banijay.