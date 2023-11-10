

The SAG-AFTRA entertainment and media union has approved a tentative agreement with the AMPTP and officially suspended its strike – making it clear that this is viewed as the end, after telling members it will be in touch about celebration gatherings! The SAG-AFTRA entertainment and media union has approved a tentative agreement with the AMPTP and officially suspended its strike – making it clear that this is viewed as the end, after telling members it will be in touch about celebration gatherings!



All picket locations are closed. In a statement the organisation says: “In a contract valued at over $1 billion dollars, we have achieved a deal of extraordinary scope that includes ‘above-pattern’ minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus.



AMPTP – the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers – says the tentative agreement “represents a new paradigm. It gives SAG-AFTRA the biggest contract-on-contract gains in the history of the union.” The gains, as stated by AMPTP, are:



The largest increase in minimum wages in the last 40 years.

A brand new residual for streaming programmes.

Extensive consent and compensation protections in the use of artificial intelligence.

Sizable contract increases on items across the board.



“The AMPTP is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement and looks forward to the industry resuming the work of telling great stories,” the organisation says.



SAG-AFTRA continued in its own statement: “Our Pension & Health caps have been substantially raised, which will bring much needed value to our plans. In addition, the deal includes numerous improvements for multiple categories including outsize compensation increases for background performers, and critical contract provisions protecting diverse communities.”



The union says the new contract “will enable SAG-AFTRA members from every category to build sustainable careers. Many thousands of performers now and into the future will benefit from this work.”