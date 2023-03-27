In a coup for UK and Ireland cricket fans, Dazn Group has announced that all 74 matches, including the playoffs and finals, of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season will be available to watch on DAZN 1 HD in the two countries.
The short format cricket tournament is in its sixteenth year and remains enthralling to domestic and international fans alike. In June 2022, global media rights to the IPL from 2023-2027 inclusive were sold by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a total of around $6.2 billion, making the IPL one of the most valuable sports media properties in the world.
The 2023 season will feature the biggest names in world cricket, including legends MS Dhoni, Mitchell Marsh, Hardik Pandya, Tim Southee, Quinton de Kock, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Jos Butler, Virat Kohli and Harry Brook playing the IPL’s brand of all-out attacking cricket in some the most iconic venues in the game.
“This year has been massive for me as a cricketer, and the opportunity to play for the Sunrisers in the IPL is another huge challenge that I am relishing,” said England and Sunrisers Hyderabad star Harry Brook. “It’s great news that all 74 IPL matches are going to be live and on-demand on Dazn to UK-based fans of the competition. It’s going to be a huge tournament this year and I can’t wait to be playing and competing with some of the biggest names in world cricket.”
Claiming a growth in its domestic OTT audience of over 305% in 2022 year-on-year and international expansion being a key strategic goal for IPL, Dazn says that it is the perfect broadcast partner and well-placed to capitalise in the UK and Ireland, offering fans a range of flexible and affordable viewing options.
“Dazn is committed to building the world’s ultimate destination for sports fans; this means investing in developing our platform alongside acquiring and delivering premium rights,” added Dazn Group CEO, Shay Segev. “The IPL is the world’s foremost T20 cricket competition, which features the biggest names in cricket battling it out over 74 matches, all of which are available live and exclusively to Dazn’s UK subscribers.”
