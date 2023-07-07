Narrative Entertainment, which claims to be the UK’s largest independent TV broadcaster, is to take its leading kids channel POP MAX, previously only available on linear TV on digital satellite. nationwide on Wednesday 19 July 2023.





Narrative’s portfolio spans films, entertainment and children’s TV with the former two established channels housed under the GREAT! brand that collectively entertains 23 million adults UK adults every month.



POP kids’ channels are said to have enjoyed strong success over the last 12 months, retaining their number one position in the commercial kids’ market with a 45% share of impacts among kids’ commercial channels (Jan-May’23). They are also said to have remained the #1 non-PSB destination for Kids 4-15, reaching over 4 million kids 4-15 on linear in the past year alone.



POP MAX airs popular shows aimed at 6 to 10-year-olds such as Miraculous, Pokémon, and Total DramaRama, has POP will also be making the move from linear nationwide broadcast to local regions on the same date. POP content will still be accessible nationwide via the recently launched POP Kids FAST channel and the POP Player, available on TV, tablet and mobile. POP MAX more than doubled its commercial impacts year on year, gaining the most out of all Kids commercial channels so far in 2023 (Jan-May’23 vs Jan-May’22).



“With the POP channels continuing to lead the market in 2023, we’re excited to be bringing POP MAX to a new pool of viewers this July,” said Narrative’s portfolio spans films, entertainment and children’s TV with the former two established channels housed under the GREAT! brand that collectively entertains 23 million adults UK adults every month. Narrative Entertainment’s POP kids’ channels are said to have enjoyed strong success over the last 12 months, retaining their number one position in the commercial kids’ market with a 45% share of impacts among kids’ commercial channels (Jan-May’23). They are also said to have remained the #1 non-PSB destination for Kids 4-15, reaching over 4 million kids 4-15 on linear in the past year alone.POP MAX airs popular shows aimed at 6 to 10-year-olds such as Miraculous, Pokémon, and Total DramaRama, has POP will also be making the move from linear nationwide broadcast to local regions on the same date. POP content will still be accessible nationwide via the recently launched POP Kids FAST channel and the POP Player, available on TV, tablet and mobile. POP MAX more than doubled its commercial impacts year on year, gaining the most out of all Kids commercial channels so far in 2023 (Jan-May’23 vs Jan-May’22).“With the POP channels continuing to lead the market in 2023, we’re excited to be bringing POP MAX to a new pool of viewers this July,” said POP Channels director Francesca Newington. “The portfolio’s digital presence is key and with the launch of our FAST channel POP Kids in November last year and the further growth and development of the POP Player, there are now more ways than ever to watch the channels and explore the rich array of content available.”