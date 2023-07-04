Boosting British broadcaster UKTV's free-to-air and on-demand content, documentary maker Stacey Dooley is return to W channel and UKTV Play to explore lifestyles of families in the US in a second series of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.
The first series of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA saw the presenter stay with Autumn - a 9-year-old GunTuber who lives with her parents in Oklahoma, Mya and Kennedy – a transgender mum and dad living in Virginia, and Cheryl and Quran – a couple from Georgia with a 37-year age gap. All three episodes and previous series are available on UKTV Play.
The brand-new series will continue to cover themes of modern relationships and family life – exploring attitudes to love, relationships, marriage, parenting and money. Filming for the 3x60’ UKTV Original series, produced by Firecracker Films, will begin later this year and will air on both W and UKTV Play in 2024.
Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA will be distributed by Passion Distribution. The series was ordered for W by Adam Collings, channel director, and Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning with commissioning executive Emile Nawagamuwa. Alice Bowden is series director.
“Stacey’s wit, warmth and ability to have insightful conversations with individuals has made this show a big favourite with the W audience,” said Collings. “The series offers a unique opportunity to get an in-depth look at different types of family life and I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to extend it further.”
Firecracker Films chief creative officer Jes Wilkins added: “Everyone at Firecracker loves this series which just keeps getting better and better.”
A one-off special, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over: Family and Me will air on W and UKTV Play this summer.
