Much to the enjoyment of fans who enjoyed the debut of the breakthrough series, BBC/ITV SVOD joint venture BritBox has revealed that it has commenced filming for the first Christmas special and second series of the crime drama Beyond Paradise.
Co-commissioned with BritBox International and coming to BBC One and iPlayer, the Christmas special episode and second series will see the return of Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd and Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins.
Filmed in picturesque locations around South-West England in Devon and Cornwall, the new series aims to offer the same escapism, humour and puzzling cases fans have come to adore since series one building on the original Caribbean series Death in Paradise. Shipton Abbott’s new detective inspector will be tasked with solving a crime on a steam train, an arson attack predicted by a medium and the baffling disappearance of the local fishing legend.
Series one of Beyond Paradise became the UK’s most successful new drama launch of 2023 so far, averaging 8 million viewers, when it made its debut on BBC One and iPlayer earlier this year. The series also premiered on BritBox International in North America, Nordic markets and South Africa.
Created by Robert Thorogood and Tony Jordan, the second series of Beyond Paradise is a co-commission between the BBC and BritBox International and is produced by Red Planet Pictures, part of the Asacha Media Group.
Founder and executive chairman of Red Planet Pictures, Tony Jordan, will act as showrunner, leading a team of writers working across the new 6x60’ series and Christmas special. Tony Jordan, Tim Key and Belinda Campbell are executive producers for Red Planet Pictures, Danielle Scott-Haughton for BBC and Reemah Sakaan and Stephen Nye for BritBox International. Lindsay Hughes will be producing. BBC Studios handle international distribution for both series one and two.
“We were delighted with how quickly the audience took Beyond Paradise to their hearts and over the moon to be back for more,” commented Tim Key. “Our fantastic cast and crew are hard at work to bring another series of humour, heart and of course some properly puzzling cases to audiences, all set against the beauty of Devon and Cornwall.”
BritBox International CEO Reemah Sakaan added: “Beyond Paradise has delivered on the promise that we saw in it from the beginning, quickly building a strong fanbase across our international markets with its endearing characters, gripping mysteries and stunning backdrop. With the strength of our cast and creative team, and our successful partnership with the BBC and Red Planet Pictures, we know that the series’ many fans across our markets are in for another treat when Beyond Paradise returns.”
Filmed in picturesque locations around South-West England in Devon and Cornwall, the new series aims to offer the same escapism, humour and puzzling cases fans have come to adore since series one building on the original Caribbean series Death in Paradise. Shipton Abbott’s new detective inspector will be tasked with solving a crime on a steam train, an arson attack predicted by a medium and the baffling disappearance of the local fishing legend.
Series one of Beyond Paradise became the UK’s most successful new drama launch of 2023 so far, averaging 8 million viewers, when it made its debut on BBC One and iPlayer earlier this year. The series also premiered on BritBox International in North America, Nordic markets and South Africa.
Created by Robert Thorogood and Tony Jordan, the second series of Beyond Paradise is a co-commission between the BBC and BritBox International and is produced by Red Planet Pictures, part of the Asacha Media Group.
Founder and executive chairman of Red Planet Pictures, Tony Jordan, will act as showrunner, leading a team of writers working across the new 6x60’ series and Christmas special. Tony Jordan, Tim Key and Belinda Campbell are executive producers for Red Planet Pictures, Danielle Scott-Haughton for BBC and Reemah Sakaan and Stephen Nye for BritBox International. Lindsay Hughes will be producing. BBC Studios handle international distribution for both series one and two.
“We were delighted with how quickly the audience took Beyond Paradise to their hearts and over the moon to be back for more,” commented Tim Key. “Our fantastic cast and crew are hard at work to bring another series of humour, heart and of course some properly puzzling cases to audiences, all set against the beauty of Devon and Cornwall.”
BritBox International CEO Reemah Sakaan added: “Beyond Paradise has delivered on the promise that we saw in it from the beginning, quickly building a strong fanbase across our international markets with its endearing characters, gripping mysteries and stunning backdrop. With the strength of our cast and creative team, and our successful partnership with the BBC and Red Planet Pictures, we know that the series’ many fans across our markets are in for another treat when Beyond Paradise returns.”