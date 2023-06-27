Significantly expanding the BBC and ITV joint venture SVOD service’s reach across the Nordic market and building on its launches in North America and Australia, BritBox International has launched a subscription channel in the Apple TV app in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.
BritBox claims to offer the largest streaming collection of unmissable British titles, ad free and all in one place, including recent originals such as Stonehouse, starring Emmy Award-winner Matthew Macfadyen, period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton, based on the best-seller by Sara Collins, and the hit Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise, plus a wide range of much-loved series from stakeholders the BBC and ITV, including Midsomer Murders, Vera and Keeping Up Appearances.
This latest launch will It comes as the streamer continues to scale its reach and drive strong momentum, surpassing three million global subscribers across its eight international markets earlier this year. It also boasts more than 15% global subs growth in the past year.
“There’s long established fandom for British programming across the Nordic region, and we’re looking forward to fuelling this further, introducing new audiences to BritBox, building on our other collaborations in the region with C More, Telia and Prime Video,” said BritBox International CEO Reemah Sakaan.
“As well as our wide range of classic best of British programming, viewers can look forward to a raft of new BritBox Originals launching over the coming months, all in the one place, including Payback, executive produced by Jed Mercurio, season two of best-selling author Irvine Welsh’s Crime, and BAFTA winner Jeff Pope’s limited series Archie, with Jason Isaacs starring as Hollywood icon Cary Grant.”
