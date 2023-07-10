Announcing the seventh market for the successful quiz show, global non-scripted formats content house Talpa has revealed that The Floor has been ordered by Rai 2 to be produced in Turin by Blu Yazmine.
In the show, quiz fanatics face off in duels on a giant LED floor divided into one hundred equal squares, each representing contestants’ s own field of knowledge. The goal is to conquer the entire floor and take home a huge cash prize. The rules are simple. A random contestant challenges an adjoining opponent in a quiz duel. They play against each other in the category of the opponent's square. Categories range from famous athletes to Hollywood actors and from iconic buildings to mammals. All questions are visually supported by photographs.
The winner of a duel conquers his opponent's square, gaining more ground - the loser leaves the game. The further the game progresses, the more exciting the duels become and the higher the stakes. After eight episodes, who will be the last person standing on The Floor, winning 100.000 euros.
The format started in January 2023 in the Netherlands on RTL4, where the recommission was already announced after a first season that scored an average market share of 21% in the key 20-49 demo on RTL4. The show has gained commissions from France, Spain, Romania, Germany and the US.
“The Floor is travelling at an excitingly fast pace. I’m convinced that it has everything to do with its easy to understand and clean gameplay, its incredible visual spectacle and its great play along nature,” said Sebastian van Barneveld, Talpa’s director of international distribution. “Rai 2 has a rich history of being the first to launch big brands in Italy. We are delighted to be working with them and Blu Yazmine on this amazing format.”
Added Blu Yazmine CEO Ilaria Dallatana: "We are very proud to produce the Italian version of The Floor for Rai 2. An innovative game entertainment show with a strong visual impact and immediate playability for all ages.”
