Talpa TV is claiming to have turned the tables completely on prime time Saturdays in the Netherlands with its new show The Quiz with Balls which what was called a promising start on SBS6 has seen ratings take off.
The family quiz show features a summer-themed studio with five contestants standing on a high platform over a swimming pool, ten quiz questions and six giant balls. In each episode, a team of five friends, family members or colleagues, competes for a cash prize by answering one quiz question after another. For each question, each team member chooses one of six answer options. The answer options are linked to the balls, which start to roll when all answers are given. If a player stands on a correct answer, the ball stops in time. If not, the ball will knock the player into the pool.
Each question has as many correct answers as the number of players left on the platform. In the case of question 1, that means five correct answers and one wrong answer. With each player falling into the pool, a wrong answer is added to the six answer options of the next question. For each team, the key is to stay as complete as possible for as long as possible since the tenth and final question is worth 25.000 euros.
Talpa data showed that on week two the show claimed a 19.2% market share in the key 25-54 demo, the show nearly doubled the channel average and became timeslot winner. The quiz was the most watched entertainment show of the evening and ended up number 6 in the Top 10 most watched shows of the day.
