The USA v. Netherlands Women’s World Cup match on 26 July 2023 has become the most watched group stage women’s world cup match in Spanish-language history the US, according to data released by broadcaster Telemundo.
The much-anticipated rematch of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.51 million viewers across Telemundo, Peacock, Universo and Telemundo streaming platforms, making it the most watched Women’s World Cup Group Stage match in Spanish-language history and second largest ever regardless of stage, closely matching the 2019 Finals (1.55 million).
The eagerly fought 1-1 draw also scored big on digital as the most streamed Women’s World Cup Group Stage match in U.S. media history with an Average Minute Audience of 244,000 viewers. It posted a 50% increase from the USWNT’s previous matchup v. Vietnam (1.01 million TAD) last week Friday, and 81% up from the second USA match in 2019 vs. Chile (833,000 TAD). Telemundo added that it now owns the top nine Women’s World Cup matches in Spanish-language history.
Telemundo is the exclusive Spanish-language media rights holder to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in the US. Through 22 matches, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is averaging a TAD of 194,000 viewers, on par with the 2019 full group stage average (194,000) which took place in France in a more favourable time zone.
