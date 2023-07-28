As reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard preserved his title in cycling's premium event, the Tour de France witnessed Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe reported record streaming audiences for its coverage.
Overall, the broadcaster saw unique video viewers growing by 12% year-on-year across all platforms with streaming, linear television and online platforms seeing increased viewership and engagement.
The increase was driven by discovery+ which observed a 36% yearly increase in viewers enjoying live and on-demand coverage of the Tour de France in ten markets - Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the UK & Ireland. Germany and Austria streamed every stage of the race for the first time in 2023.
Digital sports destination Eurosport.com recorded its best ever edition in terms of video views. Video consumption rose by almost a half, up 45% year-on-year, while unique visitors to Eurosport’s local language sites across Europe increased by almost a quarter, increasing 23% on an annual basis.
Eurosport’s television coverage also grew by 3% year-on-year. The 2023 race was a record edition for viewership on Eurosport in Spain and the second best ever in France following 2022.
The increase was driven by discovery+ which observed a 36% yearly increase in viewers enjoying live and on-demand coverage of the Tour de France in ten markets - Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the UK & Ireland. Germany and Austria streamed every stage of the race for the first time in 2023.
Digital sports destination Eurosport.com recorded its best ever edition in terms of video views. Video consumption rose by almost a half, up 45% year-on-year, while unique visitors to Eurosport’s local language sites across Europe increased by almost a quarter, increasing 23% on an annual basis.
Eurosport’s television coverage also grew by 3% year-on-year. The 2023 race was a record edition for viewership on Eurosport in Spain and the second best ever in France following 2022.