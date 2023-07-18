The latest version of the quarterly insight from the network improvement solutions provider OpenVault has found that as broadband users flock to faster and faster speed tiers, there is a near 6X difference in consumption between average users and those who use most data.





Monthly average data usage was 533.8 GB, up 8.8% year over year from 490.7 GB in the first quarter of 2022. Year-on-year upstream data usage growth (14.8%) was greater than downstream data usage growth (8.4%) in Q2 23 when the percentage of subscribers on gigabit speed tiers more than doubled over the previous year, reaching 31.6%. The OpenVault broadband insights (OBVI) report for the second quarter of 2023 revealed that so-called power users, who consume more than 1 TB of data, vastly eclipse other users when it comes to streaming broadband and gaming consumption. indeed, they were found to be using more than 2.2 TB of data per month, nearly six times as much as average users. Furthermore, power users’ gaming consumption of 498 GB per month, 2,271% higher than the 21 GB per month from average users defined as someone who consumes 400-600 GB per month.“As subscribers flock to faster and faster speed tiers, there is increasing pressure on operator networks to deliver uninterrupted and unimpaired user experiences,” said Mark Trudeau, CEO and Founder of OpenVault. “With deeper visibility into the applications that subscribers are using, operators can proactively understand and strengthen the most vulnerable areas in their networks.”The report also noted that that average users dedicate a significantly greater portion of their bandwidth – 20% – to social media, well ahead of both power users (9%) and light users (6%). Light users of less than 100 GB per month expend 92% of their consumption of streaming video. Monthly average data usage was 533.8 GB, up 8.8% year over year from 490.7 GB in the first quarter of 2022. Year-on-year upstream data usage growth (14.8%) was greater than downstream data usage growth (8.4%) in Q2 23 when the percentage of subscribers on gigabit speed tiers more than doubled over the previous year, reaching 31.6%.