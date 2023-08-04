Tapping content from an extensive catalogue along with newly sourced titles, smart TV operating system and content platform VIDAA has selected Vubiquity to provide ad-based and transactional video-on-demand content as well as FAST and EST services.
The video-on-demand, free ad-supported streaming TV and electronic sell-through content will run on the VIDAA tv free advertising supported video streaming hub. Currently available in the US with plans to expand globally, VIDAA tv offers VOD, live linear, and ad-supported content for free on Smart TVs manufactured by Hisense, Toshiba and more than a hundred additional TV brands.
Under the terms of the deal, Vubiquity will curate, program and schedule content, as well as originate FAST channels for VIDAA audiences - all sourced from its relationships with hundreds of creators and distributors.
“As a leading smart TV operating system and content platform, our goal has always been to deliver the best global and local content to our consumers in a cost-effective way,” remarked VIDAA USA president Yaniv Gruenwald. “Vubiquity is a vital partner for us because they offer a wealth of premium content choices and they make it easy for VIDAA tv to access licensed content from entertainment studios. This supports our growth and momentum in 2023.”
Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of technology and head of strategy at Vubiquity parent Amdocs, added: “We are pleased to work with VIDAA, a leader in smart TV operating systems, as they deliver ad-based, free content options to their customers. Content diversity and quality are key to continued adoption by customers around the world and offers such as VIDAA tv will become even more essential to engage customers in a competitive environment.”
