Aiming to allow media companies to address better their growing content demands, media supply chain solutions provider Ateliere Creative Technologies has selected Amdocs firm Vubiquity as its preferred managed services partner.
The collaboration will see solutions based on the Ateliere Connect solution provide toolsets to source and deliver Interoperable Master Format (IMF) while integrating with Vubiquity’s existing apps and workflows, such as MetaVU and AssetVU. Ateliere’s technology, Deep Analysis / FrameDNA will see use in providing a way to mitigate pain points around content localisation and remove video duplication through version consolidation.
Customers with media supply chains fully managed by Ateliere Media Services, also running on Ateliere Connect, will now be aided by Vubiquity’s media services and global support operation. Additionally, Vubiquity will expand its existing video processing technology to run the cloud-native Ateliere Connect media supply chain platform.
The latter is designed to allow Vubiquity to reach additional platforms above and beyond the more than 2800 destinations it delivers to today and offer further scalability and flexibility for existing and future clients on how it can continue to package and distribute content faster and cost-effectively.
“The world of streaming content continues to evolve at an accelerated pace in order to entertain a global audience that demands superior quality content across any touchpoint,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of technology and head of strategy, Amdocs. “This collaboration will provide global media companies a unique offering that enables them to create seamless end-to-end experiences, providing greater flexibility and cost efficiency.”
“Streaming service expansions and the need to keep up with fierce content demands are a challenge for media operations everywhere,” stated Eric Carson, Chief Revenue Officer, Ateliere. “Time-to-market and cost efficiency are key for Vubiquity and its customers. We are excited to collaborate with Vubiquity on its media supply chain augmentation with Ateliere Connect and enable its clients to deliver in-demand content quickly.”
Customers with media supply chains fully managed by Ateliere Media Services, also running on Ateliere Connect, will now be aided by Vubiquity’s media services and global support operation. Additionally, Vubiquity will expand its existing video processing technology to run the cloud-native Ateliere Connect media supply chain platform.
The latter is designed to allow Vubiquity to reach additional platforms above and beyond the more than 2800 destinations it delivers to today and offer further scalability and flexibility for existing and future clients on how it can continue to package and distribute content faster and cost-effectively.
“The world of streaming content continues to evolve at an accelerated pace in order to entertain a global audience that demands superior quality content across any touchpoint,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of technology and head of strategy, Amdocs. “This collaboration will provide global media companies a unique offering that enables them to create seamless end-to-end experiences, providing greater flexibility and cost efficiency.”
“Streaming service expansions and the need to keep up with fierce content demands are a challenge for media operations everywhere,” stated Eric Carson, Chief Revenue Officer, Ateliere. “Time-to-market and cost efficiency are key for Vubiquity and its customers. We are excited to collaborate with Vubiquity on its media supply chain augmentation with Ateliere Connect and enable its clients to deliver in-demand content quickly.”