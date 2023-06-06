The provider of the operating system powering smart TVs from Hisense, Toshiba and other leading regional OEMs brands, VIDAAA, has stuck a partnership with two leading direct-to-consumer services covering Europe and Canada and Latin America respectively.
Continuing the global expansion of its advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services, wedotv has signed an agreement with VIDAA TV OS for the inclusion of FAST channels wedo big stories and wedo movies.
wedotv’s stated mission is to be the main provider of free films, television, and sports across the world and the OTT entertainment and sports streaming network is available in key territories such as the UK, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and Austria.
The new deal will see wedo big stories available on the VIDAA channel platform in the UK, Canada, US and Australia. wedo movies is also available in the UK, as well as in Germany and Italy. AVOD service wedotv is available as a pre-installed app on the VIDAA TV platform globally.
“Our FAST channels offer VIDAA ready-for-market curated entertainment services,” said Philipp Rotermund, co-CEO wedotv. “Being part of VIDAA’s strong line up takes wedotv FAST channels and AVOD service straight into consumers’ living rooms on an easy-to-use system delivered on a big screen where our services thrive.”
Meanwhile, VIDAA has also struck a deal with Paramount to bring the Paramount+ direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service to smart TVs powered by VIDAA in Canada and Latin America.
Effective immediately, VIDAA viewers in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela and Canada can access Paramount+ library of original content, blockbuster films, live sports and more on their smart TVs. The expanded partnership builds on VIDAA’s initial launch of Paramount+ on VIDAA devices in the US in May 2022.
Thanks to the partnership, VIDAA viewers will be able to enjoy Paramount+ content including Yellowstone, 1923, Death’s Roulette (Uno Para Morir), Rabbit Hole, Tulsa King, The Family Stallone and Top Gun: Maverick. VIDAA viewers in Latin America will also be able to access Paramount+ live sports coverage, including the English Premier League in Mexico and Central America, the CONMEBOL Libertadores cup across all Latin America and the CONMEBOL Sudamericana in Brazil.
“We are thrilled to partner with VIDAA to bring Paramount+ to millions of smart TV viewers in Canada and Latin America, including Brazil’ said Marco Nobili, executive vice president and international general manager for Paramount+ ‘The deal is an incredible opportunity to get Paramount+ popular content, characters, and franchises available to an increasingly large audience, and a testament of our commitment to investing in customer choice”.
Nick Ruczaj, vice president: global head of content & business development at VIDAA added: “Canada and Latin America are incredibly important markets for VIDAA and we couldn’t be more excited to be onboarding Paramount+ for our audiences. We are proud to offer them Paramount+'s amazing line-up of originals, movies, and live sports that will satisfy their entertainment needs. This in turn helps support our OEM partners as well as creating more comprehensive advertising solutions for those looking to reach and engage audiences, whether that be locally, nationally, or globally."
wedotv’s stated mission is to be the main provider of free films, television, and sports across the world and the OTT entertainment and sports streaming network is available in key territories such as the UK, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and Austria.
The new deal will see wedo big stories available on the VIDAA channel platform in the UK, Canada, US and Australia. wedo movies is also available in the UK, as well as in Germany and Italy. AVOD service wedotv is available as a pre-installed app on the VIDAA TV platform globally.
“Our FAST channels offer VIDAA ready-for-market curated entertainment services,” said Philipp Rotermund, co-CEO wedotv. “Being part of VIDAA’s strong line up takes wedotv FAST channels and AVOD service straight into consumers’ living rooms on an easy-to-use system delivered on a big screen where our services thrive.”
Meanwhile, VIDAA has also struck a deal with Paramount to bring the Paramount+ direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service to smart TVs powered by VIDAA in Canada and Latin America.
Effective immediately, VIDAA viewers in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela and Canada can access Paramount+ library of original content, blockbuster films, live sports and more on their smart TVs. The expanded partnership builds on VIDAA’s initial launch of Paramount+ on VIDAA devices in the US in May 2022.
Thanks to the partnership, VIDAA viewers will be able to enjoy Paramount+ content including Yellowstone, 1923, Death’s Roulette (Uno Para Morir), Rabbit Hole, Tulsa King, The Family Stallone and Top Gun: Maverick. VIDAA viewers in Latin America will also be able to access Paramount+ live sports coverage, including the English Premier League in Mexico and Central America, the CONMEBOL Libertadores cup across all Latin America and the CONMEBOL Sudamericana in Brazil.
“We are thrilled to partner with VIDAA to bring Paramount+ to millions of smart TV viewers in Canada and Latin America, including Brazil’ said Marco Nobili, executive vice president and international general manager for Paramount+ ‘The deal is an incredible opportunity to get Paramount+ popular content, characters, and franchises available to an increasingly large audience, and a testament of our commitment to investing in customer choice”.
Nick Ruczaj, vice president: global head of content & business development at VIDAA added: “Canada and Latin America are incredibly important markets for VIDAA and we couldn’t be more excited to be onboarding Paramount+ for our audiences. We are proud to offer them Paramount+'s amazing line-up of originals, movies, and live sports that will satisfy their entertainment needs. This in turn helps support our OEM partners as well as creating more comprehensive advertising solutions for those looking to reach and engage audiences, whether that be locally, nationally, or globally."