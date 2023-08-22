As history beckons for the leading players that will be involved in the top tennis tournament in the US, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe has revealed that it will present all the action from the US Open in 45 markets across Europe with exclusivity in 40.
The coverage will see fans able to gain live and on-demand action from every court at the US Open as the year’s final Grand Slam takes place at Flushing Meadows in New York.
Viewers watching on discovery+ and those accessing the Eurosport App will be treated to coverage with every point from every match played streamed live and on-demand, with up to 16 different match feeds plus all press conferences, complemented by 234 live hours of television coverage on Eurosport’s linear channels.
Warner Bros. Discovery’s exclusive coverage of the US Open across Europe excludes Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK & Ireland. Non-exclusive coverage is provided in Andorra, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein and Switzerland. The US Open is available on discovery+ in Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.
Expanding the reach of the tournament further, tennis fans will benefit from free-to-air coverage focussed on local heroes in Norway (Max), Denmark (6-eren), Sweden (K9) and Finland (TV5). In addition, all matches from the quarter-final stage will be broadcast in Norway and from the semi-final stage in Denmark with the men’s and women’s singles finals made available free-to-air in Sweden and Finland.
On-site coverage will be headed by former US Open champions John McEnroe and Mats Wilander, joined by former top ten players Alex Corretja and Barbara Schett. Two-time singles winner Justine Henin will also offer her experience for viewers across Europe from Paris.
“This year marks the first of our renewed and long-term partnership with the USTA which enables us to bring our passion for tennis, deep sports expertise and industry-leading production to the US Open, a tournament we have shown for over two decades, expanding its reach for fans across Europe to savour,” commented Scott Young, SVP content and production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe.
“We’ve already witnessed a Grand Slam season for the ages this year with new champions, young prodigies and legends of the game creating new chapters in sporting history. Our role is to connect our viewers with these athletes and we look forward to telling their stories in a way no other broadcaster can match, from the first point in qualifying to match point on Arthur Ashe on 10 September.”
