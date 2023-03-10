In a move it says underscores its commitment to providing a best-in-class streaming experience at an accessible price, Roku has announced the features and availability of its new Roku Select and Plus Series TVs, the first ever to be both designed and made by company.
Available in 11 models ranging from 24” to 75” to fit any room or budget, the new Roku-branded HD and 4K TVs are pre-loaded with enhanced features such as automatic brightness, wireless sound expandability, Bluetooth Private Listening and Roku’s Voice Remote Pro. Coupled with Roku’s streaming platform, Roku Plus Series TVs are said to be optimised to deliver a “delightful” streaming experience.
Key Features of Roku Plus Series TVs include QLED Technology to deliver accurate hues with an expanded colour palette and increased brightness; 4K Dolby Vision Picture; automatic brightness, local dimming; streaming powered by Wi-Fi 6; access to free, live, and premium TV; Dolby Atmos certified speakers, Bluetooth Private Listening; Roku Voice Remote Pro with hands-free voice commands.
As it launched the TVs, Roku also announced new platform features, including an OS 12 bringing users a more intuitive, personalised, and seamless streaming experience. Highlights include improvements and new channel partners across live TV, sports, content discovery and the Roku Mobile App.
“Our goal is to make everything about a smart TV delightfully simple, from finding the TV that’s perfect for you, to opening and unboxing, to enjoying your favourite movies and TV shows,” explained Mustafa Ozgen, president, devices, Roku. “We made purposeful decisions to ensure that our Roku Select and Plus Series TVs embody what users love most about the Roku streaming experience, and we brought in our expertise in picture quality and audio to give consumers an entertainment upgrade at an incredible value.”
