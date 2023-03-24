After reaching a sales milestone of 200 million Fire TV devices, Amazon has announced that it has expanding its TV line-up and is bringing its smart TV line to the UK, Germany and Mexico for the first time.
The Amazon-built TV line-up will now include three new sizes of the Fire TV Omni QLED Series, which includes the Fire TV Ambient Experience; and introduce the Fire TV 2-Series. Amazon also is launching its Amazon-built TVs in more countries, bringing the Omni QLED Series, Fire TV 4-Series, and the new Fire TV 2-Series to the three new countries for the first time.
The Fire TV Omni QLED Series—with the Fire TV Ambient Experience—will now be available in three new sizes: 43”, 50”, and 55”. With new smaller sizes, customers can enjoy the Ambient Experience in any space, in any room. The Omni QLED features a stunning 4K Quantum Dot Technology (QLED) display with full-array local dimming of up to 96 zones, plus support for both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive providing an immersive, cinematic experience. The range also features built-in far-field technology, enabling customers to find apps, discover shows, manage playback, and control the Ambient Experience hands-free with Alexa.
The Omni QLED’s Fire TV Ambient Experience is designed to transform the TV into an always-smart device. When not streaming, the Omni QLED Series uses built-in presence sensors to detect when a person enters the room to intelligently switch to the Ambient Experience.
The all-new Fire TV 2-Series features 32” and 40” sizes, designed for all rooms and sizes like the family room, kitchen, or bedroom. The range is said to offer “great” performance and the power of Alexa at an affordable price while providing access to over one million movies and TV episodes from favourite apps including Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV and Paramount+. The Fire TV 2-Series 32” screens video in HD resolution, while the Fire TV 2-Series 40” offers enhanced clarity and detail with FHD. The Fire TV 2-Series line-up includes support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio.
“We continue to hear from customers that most smart TVs just aren’t all that smart—and they’re turning to Fire TV to deliver a truly intelligent and intuitive TV experience. With over 200 million streaming players and smart TVs sold globally, our relentless focus on making TVs actually smart is resonating with customers around the world. In fact, televisions are the fastest growing segment in the Fire TV business," said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services.
“When customers love something, we double down. We’re excited to not only bring our Fire TV Ambient Experience to more rooms of the home with multiple new screen sizes of the Omni QLED Series, but also to enable customers to get a Fire TV smart TV for as low as $199.99 with the new 2-Series.”
