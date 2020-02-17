A new flagship QLED 8K TV alongside an expanded portfolio of QLED 4K, lifestyle and MicroLED screens are to be at the vanguard of Samsung’s 2020 European TV and sound device line-up.
In launching the range at a dedicated forum, the Korean CE giant said that it was committed to pioneering technology that meets the needs of consumers’ evolving lives. It added that range will offer consumers connected features, with what it claims will be the most interactive and meaningful experiences possible in particular in the fields of immersion and home integration.
“We are in a new era of intelligent display; this year will bring even more demand for TV personalisation,” said Nathan Sheffield, head of TV and sound devices, Samsung Europe. “Our 2020 TV and sound device line-up is our strongest, smartest and most immersive yet, catering to a variety of lifestyles without the need for compromise.”
Leading the range is the Q950TS QLED 8K TV. Available in Europe in 65, 75 and 85 inches, the Samsung Q950TS QLED 8K TV is based on Infinity Screen technology that delivers a 99% screen to body ratio. The Q950TS, with a slim 15mm profile and six built in speakers, is claimed to redefine what is meant by an immersive screen by eliminates boundaries between the TV and its surroundings to provide the ultimate home viewing experience.
In addition to the Q950TS, Samsung also announced the Q900T and Q800T, expanding its range of QLED 8K TVs. Offering sizes from 55, to 98 inches to ensure there is now an 8K TV fit for all needs and spaces.
Samsung’s QLED 4K TVs are also a major proponent of Samsung’s overall TV portfolio. 2020 brings Samsung’s deepest QLED 4K line-up yet, with Q60T, Q70T, Q80T, Q90T and Q95T models now available in sizes from 43 to 85 inches.
Above the improvements in screen technology, Samsung says that what sets its new line-up apart are enhanced Smart Screen artificial intelligence capabilities.
The firm’s Quantum Dot AI combines Samsung’s 8K content processor with the Tizen platform to upscale any content. Samsung says that regardless of source or current resolution, content can now be displayed across 33 million pixels. Adaptive Picture technology analyses light conditions as well as the content on the screen to ensure perfect picture quality, regardless of whether the TV is watched in a bright or dark room.
Active Voice Amplifier is designed to eliminate background noise, European consumers’ second largest distraction when watching TV. It automatically recognises interruptions and adjusts voice clarity accordingly. Objecting Tracking Sound+ (OTS+) creates a three-dimensional sound effect by combining the multiple speakers on the top, side and bottom of the TV with a proprietary AI algorithm. OTS+ matches audio with the on-screen action.
Yet in making its improvements, Samsung has also looked at what people are watching and how to give access to the content. To that end it has developed and expanded partnerships with leading content providers and will continue its rollout of integrating the Disney+ direct-to-consumer service on its sets across Europe from 24 March. It is already available in the Netherlands.
Samsung TVs will offer multiple voice assistant options, including Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant and Bixby, in order to provide consumers with more choice. Users will now have easier access to news headlines, weather and other content with expanded smart home and TV control capabilities.
A new multi-view feature will be offered for consumers who frequently use other devices whilst watching TV and allows users to extend their mobile device to a bigger screen, with the flexibility to choose between 14 different layout options for two windows. Tap View makes it easier to connect smartphones to the TV and consumers can now mirror their phone screen to the TV by touching the two devices together.
Samsung also announced the European launch of The Sero, a brand-new Lifestyle TV (pictured). The Sero rotates between horizontal and vertical orientations – just like a smartphone. Consumers can enjoy a variety of content and transition between the display orientation, mirroring its connected smartphone.
In addition, Samsung’s design-first TV, The Serif, will this year be available in 43, 49 and 55-inch models in two new colours, Cloud White and Cotton Blue. Concluding in the Lifestyle TV line-up is The Frame. New for 2020, 32 and 75-inch models have been added to the existing screen sizes. With its new-AI based auto-curation feature, the Frame’s Art Store is now able to suggest artwork in line with the specific tastes of the owner.
Samsung’s additions to its MicroLED’s modular technology range mean that the company’s offers in this area range from 75 to 292 inches. They are said to provides a personalised, unparalleled sense of immersion for the at-home viewing experience.
