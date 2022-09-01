What’s the secret to be a successful broadcaster today? Getting the balance of TV and OTT right. If you are a broadcaster, you need more than just TV presence to thrive in today’s multiscreen world. To keep up with the ever-evolving viewer demands and make the most of your content libraries, you need to diversify your presence across OTT and CTV/Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST).









With this massive popularity, FAST can mean some great things for broadcasters too. Some of these include an extended reach and massive revenue, an opportunity to target viewers with laser-focused, customised ads.



Now the question here is– how can you unleash scalability and agility while running both linear and digital businesses together? The answer lies in moving to unified workflows backed up by the cloud.



What can you do differently using unified workflows?



● Repurpose your entire content library and open up newer sources of revenue

● Switch from a multi-vendor operational system to a single tech partner and unlock reduced efforts and better efficiency

● Save big on operational costs

● Unleash better scalability, agility and remote production flexibility



You need a tech solution like Amagi Cloudport to enable



● Maximum cost-efficiency: Your tech partner can help you switch to unified workflows powered by the cloud and bid adieu to unnecessary hardware and data center costs.

● Agility and scalability: Unified workflows help you make the most of operational efficiencies and automation. As a result, you can create and tear down channels as and when you need them.

● Hybrid content distribution & maximum ad monetisation: Your tech partner should be able to help you distribute content across multiple channels as needed and also use technologies like Server Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) to maximise ad monetisation.





to further explore:



● Advantages of unified workflows

● How legacy workflows are stopping you from scaling new heights

● The Amagi advantage and how it can help you experience a smooth transition to unified workflows

