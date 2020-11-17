SPI/FilmBox and Orion Group have partnered to bring SPI’s Timeless Dizi Channel (TDC) to Russia. The channel is available via both the extended basic and premium packages of the Telekarta satellite TV service.

TDC features “dizi”, a genre of high-budget series produced in Turkey that focus on stories full of emotion and passion set in beautiful locations. Viewers in Russia will be able to watch hundreds of hours of dramas including Kurt Seyit and Shura, Karadayi, 20 Minutes, Five Brothers, Red Scarf, Moms and Mothers and The 8th Day.

Orion and SPI International have been partners in the region since 2017 with Orion operating as the exclusive distributor of SPI/FilmBox channels in the Russian market. Other channels distributed by Orion include FilmBox, FilmBox Arthouse, FightBox, Fast&FunBox, DocuBox, FashionBox and Erox.

“Dizis are now being watched by more than 400 million people in over 140 countries. The booming popularity of dizis has become a social phenomenon. There is a large number of online fan-clubs and communities of dizi followers, including in Russia,” commented Irina Divnogortseva, global projects director, Orion Group. "In this connection I believe that the launch of the Timeless Dizi Channel in this country is an important cultural event. And we are happy to be part of it."



Murat Muratoglu, head of distribution at SPI International, added: “Today, Turkish series are the country’s most popular economic and cultural export item, and we are happy to offer this riveting content to viewers across Russia together with Orion Group, our long-standing partner.”